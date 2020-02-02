Indian Team is Driven by Common Goal of Winning Together: Rahul

Basking in the glory of a rare 5-0 whitewash on foreign soil, KL Rahul says the Indian dressing room has no junior-senior divide since the team is driven by the common goal of winning together.

This is only the third instance when India have clean-swept the opponents in away T20 series and the first time in a five-match rubber. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.