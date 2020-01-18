NZ Selection: Rahul Likely to Come Back in Tests, Hardik in ODIs

KL Rahul's stupendous white ball form makes him a firm favourite to get his place back in the red ball team even as selectors fret on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness before picking ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour on Sunday.

Rahul has been India's most consistent player in T20 and ODIs but he lost his place in the Test squad after tour of Australia.

But as skipper Virat Kohli said that it's difficult to leave a player like Rahul from any squad, he has better chance than fit-again Prithvi Shaw or Subman Gill who was reserve Test opener during home series last season.