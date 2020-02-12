KL Rahul Can Score a Ton Even as 12th Man: Shikhar Dhawan

Regular India opener Shikhar Dhawan feels that K.L. Rahul can score a hundred even as the 12th man, such has been his form.

Rahul scored a magnificent 112 in the third and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday and Dhawan was quick to congratulate the 27-year-old who finished the ODIs with 204 runs in three innings.

"Well played and wonderful century bro keep going strong. The way you are batting, even if you go as 12th man you will score a ton," Dhawan said in an Instagram post.