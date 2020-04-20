KL Rahul Auctions WC Bat to Raise Funds for Vulnerable Children

"It's a foundation that look towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn't pick a better day to do this." The items up for auction, which started on Monday, includes Rahul's signed 2019 World Cup bat, Test, ODI and T20 jersey along with his batting gloves, helmet and pads.

"Go on check out the auction and show some love for me and the children and let's stay strong together during this difficult time and all of us will come out of this stronger," Rahul said.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 24 lakh people and caused more than one lakh deaths worldwide.

In India, more than 17,000 people have been infected with 550 deaths reported.