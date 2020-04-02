KP Gets Virat Talking on AB, Test Cricket & Turning Vegetarian

About turning vegetarian, Kohli spoke about how he developed a cervical spine problem during the 2018 tour of South Africa.

"I had literally no feel in my little fingers. It was also realised that I had an acidic stomach and the calcium was being pulled from the bones. I stopped eating meat and I never felt better. I can now play two Tests matches with little gap at 120 per cent intensity."

As he had said earlier, he would like to play all formats till 2023 and then take a call, he reiterated that the 2014 tour of England was the lowest point of his career when he felt that failure was inevitable.

"It was a phase where I felt that there was no chance of me getting any runs. I would get up and go to a match knowing that I will not get runs. To go through that feeling that you will fail demolished me.

"I promised never to let that happen to me again," he said with a message for all youngsters who want to be the next Virat Kohli.

The reason for the disaster in England was putting himself ahead of the team and being "obsessed about his own game and success" and not being able to shut out the voices who spoke about success in England being the ultimate Test of a cricketer.

"Don't be self centred," was his message to the youngsters.

A hero to millions, Kohli has his heroes too. One among them is Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who he likes more than Lionel Messi.

"I love his work ethic and ability to deflect all the crap on the outside," he reasoned.