Kapil Dev Questions ‘In-form’ Rahul’s Absence From Test Team

Former India skipper Kapil Dev has criticised Virat Kohli's boys following their thrashing in the Test series opener in Wellington, a game which they lost by 10 wickets at the Basin Reserve on Monday.

"We have to praise New Zealand, they are playing very good cricket. The three ODIs and this Test match, they have been excellent. If we analyse this match critically, well, I do not understand how one can make so many changes. There is a new team in almost every match. No one in the team is permanent, if there is no security over your place, it will affect the form of the players," Kapil told ABP News.

The Indian batting line-up, which boasts of players like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, failed in both the innings at the Basin Reserve -- a reason which Kohli himself admitted for the reason for their downfall against the Black Caps.