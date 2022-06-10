Kane Williamson Tests Positive for COVID on Eve of Second Test at Nottingham
Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second Test vs England.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England starting on Friday, after testing positive for COVID-19 the night before the match.
Tom Latham will captain the side in Williamson's absence.
Williamson undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after experiencing minor symptoms on Thursday and will now begin five days of isolation.
The rest of the touring party has returned negative RATs and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required.
Coach Gary Stead confirmed Hamish Rutherford will join the squad as Williamson's replacement.
"It's such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match," Stead said.
"We are all feeling for him at this time and know how disappointed he will be.
"Hamish was with the Test squad earlier in the tour and has been playing for the Leicestershire Foxes in the Vitality T20 Blast," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.