COVID-19: Williamson Pens a Letter to Hail Healthcare Workers
Lauding his country's doctors and healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Thursday said these are the people who truly understand what it means to be under pressure -- a word so often thrown around in sports.
"Events of the past few days have made it clear we're living through a health crisis the likes of which we've never seen. There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we're facing will seem overwhelming," he wrote.
In New Zealand, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 262 but there hasn't been any deaths so far.
The right-handed batsman, one of the most revered modern-day cricketers who leads a team admired for its grace and fairplay, said he wants his country's health workers to always know that the entire nation is firmly standing by them in this crisis.
"In that same vein, we need you to know you're not alone. We want you to know that there's a whole country behind you," he said.
"We will get through this and you are a big reason why," he added.
Williamson led New Zealand to the final of the ODI World Cup in England last year. The side lost the final to the hosts in an unprecedented boundary count-back after scores were tied even after the Super Over.
Williamson and his team were lauded for showing grace in what was a crushing defeat.
