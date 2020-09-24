‘One of the Great Players in a Golden Time’: Langer on Dean Jones

Jones was widely rated as one of the greatest Australian ODI players of all time and was also known for his epic 210 in the 1996 Madras tied Test.

Dehydration over the course of the innings had led to Jones landing in a hospital with a saline drip at the end of it.

"His double century in Madras was one of the greatest and most courageous innings of all time," said Langer. "We can only hope to make Australians as proud of our team as they were of Deano, he will be missed by the game and millions of people around the world. Our love to Jane and the girls."