'One of the Great Players in a Golden Time': Langer on Dean Jones

Justin Langer on Thursday paid tribute to Dean Jones after the former batsman died in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest.

Justin Langer said Dean Jones was one of the greatest players of his time.
Australia head coach Justin Langer on Thursday, 24 September, paid tribute to Dean Jones after the former batsman died in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest aged 59.

“What a great player and a great bloke. We are shocked and very sad to hear of his passing,” said Langer in a statement issued by Cricket Australia.

"Deano was a true legend of Australian sport and world cricket, one of the great players and personalities in a golden time for the game. His role in the team's World Cup win in 1987 and the 1989 Ashes under AB were a huge turning point for Australian cricket," he said.

Jones was widely rated as one of the greatest Australian ODI players of all time and was also known for his epic 210 in the 1996 Madras tied Test.

Dehydration over the course of the innings had led to Jones landing in a hospital with a saline drip at the end of it.

"His double century in Madras was one of the greatest and most courageous innings of all time," said Langer. "We can only hope to make Australians as proud of our team as they were of Deano, he will be missed by the game and millions of people around the world. Our love to Jane and the girls."

