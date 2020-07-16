Archer Out of 2nd Test vs WI After Breaching Bio-Secure Protocols
Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test following a breach of the teams bio-secure protocols.
England pacer Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test of the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies starting Thursday at the Old Trafford following a breach of the teams bio-secure protocols.
Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement.
“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” said Archer.
"I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.
"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry," he added.
The West Indies team have been made aware and are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed, informed the ECB.
England are 0-1 down in the series following their four-wicket defeat in the opening Test at the Ageas Bowl.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.