Archer Out of 2nd Test vs WI After Breaching Bio-Secure Protocols

"I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry," he added.

The West Indies team have been made aware and are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed, informed the ECB.

England are 0-1 down in the series following their four-wicket defeat in the opening Test at the Ageas Bowl.