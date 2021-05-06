Jofra Archer Takes It Easy on Return After Recent Injuries

England tearaway Jofra Archer eased his way into action following his elbow strain and the bemusing fish tank mishap which left a shard of glass embedded in his right middle finger.

While the Barbadian announced his arrival with a 46-ball 35 batting for Sussex reserves against Surrey in the 2nd XI County Championship clash at Hove, his exploits with the ball were rather subdued. Understandably so, as it was more about putting the body through the paces after a forced hiatus due to an elbow injury that ruled him out of the ODI series against India and the entire IPL.