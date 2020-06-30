Joe Root to Miss First Test Against WI, Stokes to Captain England

Joe Root will not be playing for England in their first Test against the West Indies and all-rounder Ben Stokes will be leading the team in his place, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday. Root will be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

The ECB further said that wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will be vice-captain to Stokes. Buttler is vice-captain of the England limited-overs sides.

"England Test captain Joe Root will leave the training camp at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday afternoon to be with his wife, Carrie, who is expecting their second child later this week," said the ECB in its statement.