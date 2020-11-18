Ishant Sharma Recovery on Track, Dravid, Joshi Observe Sessions

Ishant started from a short run-up but then proceeded to mark his normal run-up with a measuring tape after just three deliveries and bowled uninterrupted for the next 20 minutes, before taking a break to have a word with Mhambrey after which he proceeded to bowl his second spell.

The senior pro bowled at full tilt and swung the ball both ways, peppering the lone stump placed at the batting end. He got a few deliveries to rear up from a length too and got them to carry nicely to the man placed behind the stump with a baseball mitt on, getting thumbs-ups more than once from Mhambrey.

This is his second major injury this year after he picked up an ankle injury that kept him out of the second Test. He is currently three matches short of becoming only the second Indian fast bowler to play 100 Test matches after Kapil Dev.

India will play two practice games in Sydney (December 6-8 and December 11-13) before travelling to Adelaide for the series-opening pink-ball Test, India's first day-night Test overseas.