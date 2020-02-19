Ishant Hitting Good Areas, Prithvi Should Follow Instincts: Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday dropped enough hints to indicate that senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma and young opener Prithvi Shaw will be in the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand.

If India's net session on Wednesday is taken into consideration, Wriddhiman Saha is starting as the wicketkeeper ahead of Rishabh Pant for the series opener. Hanuma Vihari, team's designated No 6 batsman for away Tests, will be the fifth bowling option with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant being three specialist pacers.