SA ODI Series: Injured Make Comeback But End of Road for Kedar?

Bruised and battered in New Zealand, India's ODI squad on Sunday got a major boost as a fit-again Hardik Pandya returned for the three-match series against South Africa, having successfully recuperated from a back surgery.

Along with Pandya, opener Shikhar Dhawan and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also add depth to the 15-member squad, selected under the chairmanship of Sunil Joshi.

However, it could be curtains for veteran Kedar Jadhav as Shubman Gill's return in the white-ball fold is a good enough indictor.