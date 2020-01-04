Irfan Pathan– ‘The Next Kapil Dev’ Who Never Really Came of Age

Swinging His Way to Fame

Pathan did not have a memorable debut against Australia in Adelaide and ended with match figures of 1/160.

His 3/106 in the next Test at Sydney doesn't tell the complete story. It was here that the Baroda boy's mastery over reverse swing was on display for the first time on the world stage. He accounted for greats of the game, like Steve Waugh and Adam Gilchrist in a top-drawer spell of swing bowling.

While a couple of years of inconsistent performances followed in Tests, Pathan had begun to cement his India spot in white-ball cricket. After being instrumental to India's series wins on their revival tour of Pakistan in 2004, he dished out impressive performances in the 2004 Asia Cup as well.

Pathan's talent with the bat did not go unnoticed either. Soon, skipper Rahul Dravid and coach Greg Chappell decided to promote him up the order. Opportunities as an opener did not yield dividends but he did do the job at No. 3 for a brief period. During this time, he aggregated runs at an average close to 30, quite handy for the team, with a breezy 83 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur being the highlight.

Then came the tour of Pakistan in January, 2006 and Pathan was all over the news as he snaffled a sensational Test hat-trick, dismissing Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf off consecutive deliveries in the very first over of the Karachi Test.

It's a different matter that India went on to lose that Test, but only a few remember. What they do remember is Irfan's hooping deliveries and his marvelous control over the swinging ball.