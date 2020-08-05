Ireland Chase Down 329 to Beat World Champs England in 3rd ODI

Electing to field for the first time in the series, Balbirnie would have been initially pleased as Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and James Vince were all dismissed before the score had reached 50. However, England skipper Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton put together a 146-run stand to put the hosts back on top. Morgan was particularly belligerent as he hit his way to an 84-ball 106, which included 15 fours and four sixes.

But then came an Irish resurgence, as they picked up four wickets in quick succession. England's lower order fought back, however, with David Willey using his brawn in a 42-ball 51, while Tom Curran finished unbeaten on 38 as England were bowled out for 328 with a ball to spare in the 50th over of their innings.

Ireland started off steadily in pursuit of what would be their biggest-ever chase in ODIs, edging out their famous victory over England at the 2011 World Cup where they had chased down a target of 328, thanks to a 50-ball century from Kevin O'Brien.