IPL Spot-Fixing Petitioner Aditya’s Son Now in Bihar Ranji Team

Life has come full circle for IPL spot-fixing petitioner Aditya Verma.

In 2013, Verma, secretary of the unauthorised Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB), filed petitions against the BCCI on the spot-fixing scandal, dragging the erstwhile all-powerful president N Srinivasan to the court.

Nearly seven years later, Verma, on the last day of 2019, seemed a satisfied man as his son Lakkhan Raja, a left-handed opening batsman, made it to the Bihar Ranji team for their next game against Mizoram in Patna.

While fighting corrupt practices in cricket, Verma often felt his son wasn't given a level-playing field to showcase his talent.

"My son has finally got into the Bihar Ranji team. I have been assured that he will be there in the final XI against Mizoram. Hopefully, he scores some runs and cements his place," Verma told PTI.

Interestingly, his son now has a job in Srinivasan's company, India Cements.