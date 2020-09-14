IPL Good Preparation for India & Aus for Test Series: Chappell

"After a stint in the IPL, Bopara was asked on return to England if this was appropriate preparation for a Test match. He responded by saying that "looking to score at every opportunity gets your feet moving positively". He proved his point emphatically by scoring back-to-back centuries against West Indies."

Bopara scored 138 runs in the five matches he played for the Kings XI Punjab in the 2009 season before withdrawing from the team to join England for their series against the West Indies. The hosts enjoyed innings victories in the two Test matches with Bopara scoring a centuries (143 in first Test and 108 in second Test) in both the innings that he batted in.

"The Indian players could well adopt this attitude for a series in Australia that will impact the Border-Gavaskar trophy, the World Test Championship, and their personal pride," said Chappell.

"It's unlikely India will have the luxury of lead-up matches against tough opposition. More likely it will be intra-squad games, which can be helpful if selection is judicious and pits good bowlers against equally talented batsmen. The downside is the fast bowlers are often wary of injuring their own players."