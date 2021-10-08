IPL 2021: Kishan & Suryakumar Brilliant But MI Knocked Out Despite Win vs SRH

Troubled by bad form earlier in the season, Kishan came out of the blocks fast along with Rohit Sharma and started off with an 8 run over before the left hander smashed four consecutive boundaries of Sid Kaul in an 18-run over after that.

A shell shocked SRH introduced Mohammad Nabi, hoping to slow things down but Kishan and Rohit hammered 15 more. The next over was even more productive as Kishan showed off his strokes, clubbing Jason Holder for a six and two fours in a 22-run over, bringing up his half century of 16 deliveries, the fastest for the MI franchise in the IPL.

Young Umran Malik’s pace helped the openers put him away with ease too before Rashid Khan had to be brought into the attack for the final over of the powerplay. And he struck immediately, Rohit top edging a pull to Nabi for 18 off 13 as MI finished the powerplay with the score at 83/1.

Hardik Pandya joined Kishan and was more than happy to let the opener continue in his merry ways, feeding him the strike as they continued to score at the rate of knots, despite the fielding restrictions being lifted.

Hardik too threatened to join the party with a six of Rashid but was caught in the deep by Jason Roy as he looked to repeat the act against Holder for 10 off 8. In walked Kieron Pollard, but could not combine with Kishan for too much as the left hander, who had a century in sight, was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha off the pacy Malik for 84 off 32 balls. Kishan had smashed 11 fours and 4 maximums in what was a dramatic start to the evening.