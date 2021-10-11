IPL 2021 Eliminator RCB vs KKR Live: Kohli & Padikkal Look to Start Well

Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli won the toss on Monday in Sharjah and opted to bat first against KKR in the Eliminator in IPL 2021.

RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli have Shakib Al Hasan to face in the first over of the game. The captain gets the first boundary of the game as RCB move to 7/0 from the first over with young Shivam Mavi taking the next over. Mavi's otherwise fantastic over finished with 9 runs off 1 legal delivery as he bowled a no-ball as well. RCB move to 17/0 after 2 overs.