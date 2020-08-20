Will Have a Chat With Ashwin About ‘Mankading’: DC Coach Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is not in favour of 'Mankading' and has said that he will have a chat with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin when he plays for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

England batsman Buttler was 'Mankaded' by Ashwin at a crucial moment in last year's IPL season during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. The manner of the dismissal had created ripples across the cricketing fraternity and beyond, with many former greats of the game lambasting the Indian off-spinner for breaching the 'spirit of the game'.