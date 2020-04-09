IPL 2020 is 100% Possible if Normalcy Returns by October: Nehra

With the spike in coronavirus cases and deaths showing no signs of relenting across the world, there are slim chances of the IPL happening this year.

The deadly contagion has claimed nearly 150 Indian lives apart from causing more than 80,000 global deaths which has forced countries, including India, to go under lockdown in their bid to flatten the curve.

Meanwhile, Nehra feels former star all-aounder Yuvraj Singh has always excelled while playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

"Yuvraj has played well under MS Dhoni, as far as I have seen Yuvraj's career, the way he has batted in 2007 and 2008 onwards it has been impeccable and in 2011 we saw how he braved his sickness and played brilliantly under Dhoni.

"I feel every player has their own choice of a favourite captain when they play for 16 years and Yuvraj played well under Dhoni according to me," he said.