Injured Tom Latham to Miss T20I Series Against India

New Zealand batsman Tom Latham will miss the five-match T20I series against India set to begin on 24 January after he suffered from a broken finger.

Latham, who was Black Caps' stand-in captain in the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney, picked up the injury while claiming the final catch before the Australian declaration in the second innings on Day Four.

The left-handed batsman went out to bat in the second innings despite the injury and faced 15 deliveries before he was dismissed for one.