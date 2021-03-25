Injured Morgan, Iyer Out as India Look to Complete ‘Hat-Trick’

India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second ODI itself when the teams take the field on Friday night at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Virat Kohli-led side won the first ODI by 66 runs with the victory scripted largely by the performances of the two debutants- pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

India will be missing the services middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer who dislocated his left shoulder during the first ODI and it will be interesting to see who the hosts play in his place with Suryakumar Yadav seeming like one of the front-runners for the spot.

England though have more troubles with injuries with their skipper Eoin Morgan ruled out of the series due to an injury with Sam Billings also unavailable for the second ODI after injuring his collarbone in the series-opener on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler will captain England in Morgan’s absence and Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut on Friday.