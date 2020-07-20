Indian Women’s Team Likely to Pull Out of England Tour: Report

Indian women's cricket team is likely to pull out of their proposed tour of England in September, according to media reports. The series was initially set to be played in June but due to coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed back to later this year.

The series was also set to be converted into a tri-series with South Africa being the third team. Team India was reportedly supposed to travel to England in August and following a 14-day quarantine period, would have taken part in the tri-series in September.