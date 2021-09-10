Indian Men’s Cricket Team’s Tryst With COVID-19 on Tour of England

At the Oval Test, India won handsomely to take an unassailable lead in the series, however, the head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar weren’t pitch side on the last two days of the Test.

The three coaches had to isolate after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive on Day 4. By the time the final day rolls on, all three coaches are confirmed to have tested COVID-19 positive. They continue to isolate in London and have not travelled for the Manchester Test.

On the eve of the Oval Test, Shastri had attended his book launch, on 1 September, which was held at the team hotel itself. The Indian travelling contingent had attended the event, and it was reported that a few outsiders were present too. India captain Virat Kohli too was present at the launch.

According to a report in The Times of India, the head coach also attended an event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of India’s first win at The Oval in 1971.

Shastri may have got the symptoms after attending the launch of his book in the team hotel where outside guests were also allowed. However, it could have been any other place from where the infection came as the hotel for the team was open to public as well.