Yuvraj Singh Confirms Comeback Plans, a Year After Retirement

Just over a year after he announced his retirement from all formats of the game, Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has confirmed that he may be making a comeback to the game.

The 38-year-old all-rounder, who drew curtains on his 19-year illustrious career on 10 June 2019, has said that he would like to play for Punjab’s T20 team, if given permission by the BCCI.

Singh, in an interview to Cricbuzz, revealed that it was on the suggestion of Punjab Cricket Association secretary Puneet Bali that he has considered to come out of retirement, and play for his state team during the domestic season.