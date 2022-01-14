Indian Cricket Needs a Reality Check, Not Just a Knee-Jerk Reaction

Building a world class team of champion cricketers requires consistency, a culture of accountability and merit, commitment and character. It would be harsh to say that Kohli’s team did not present us with several examples of those behaviours. Their conquests in Australia and England showed us ample evidence of the unit’s ability to forge victory in the cauldron of cricket, while withstanding unspeakable pressure and heat.

But much of it has taken unlikely heroics. Bursts of individual brilliance, as with the counter-attacking century by Rishabh Pant in the fourth innings of the Cape Town Test, have kept India in the hunt.

The brilliance of the bowlers, the backbone of the remarkable success of this team, has been well documented. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and one of Ishant Sharma, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav have constantly bailed out a faltering batting unit that has squandered a period of riches without learning to function as a team.