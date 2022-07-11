Rohit Sharma Backs Virat Kohli Despite Comments on the Latter’s Poor Form

Team Indian skipper Rohit Sharma backed Virat Kohli following the latter’s poor show with the bat in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against England on Sunday.

Virat Kohli has recently come under a lot of scrutiny due to his lack of form and Rohit was quick to offer his support to the star Indian batter.

“For someone who has been playing so well and consistently over the past couple of years, one or two series or say a year should not be a criterion to judge his abilities. It takes time to come back sometimes and people on the insides who run the team are aware of it,” Rohit said during a press conference after his side's loss to England in the third and final T20I.

Despite the 17-run loss on Sunday, Rohit Sharma's team still won the series 2-1 with wins at Southampton and Edgbaston.