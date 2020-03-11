Coronavirus Impact: India May Limit Usage of Saliva to Shine ball

"We will get hit and you people will say you are not bowling well. But it's a valid point (concern) and let's see we will have a team meeting today and whatever instruction we get or whatever is the best option, we will do that.

"It all depends on the team doctor and what advice he gives us," he added.

However, South Africa skipper skipper Quinton de Kock said the visitors will continue with it as they are not affected by the virus.

"We understand the corona thing but it doesn't change. Hygiene is a big thing. Washing hands, the way you cough or sneeze. It's about making sure how you personally maintain hygiene and if you do so you will be alright. Be aware of what you touch, just be careful," de Kock said.

"There are some fine lines but I think both the teams are healthy. We have been tested on our way to India so I think we will still shine the ball. Our team doctor and management have made sure that we all are fit and don't have coronavirus so we will keep the ball shinning," he added.