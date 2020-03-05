India’s Road to Their First-Ever T20 Women’s World Cup Final

India have qualified for the final of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup after their semi-final clash against England got washed out at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually the semi-final had to be called off without a ball being bowled.

The winner of the match-up was decided on the basis of the teams’ group stage performance and with India winning all four of their fixtures, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side are now through to the finale on Sunday.

After defeating defending champions Australia in the opening game, the team never looked back and registered comprehensive wins against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to finish the group at the top.

Here’s a look at the Indian team’s performance over the last few weeks that now sees them fighting for their first-ever T20 World Cup title.