‘Younger People’ Will Need to Step up in Few Years: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli has one eye on the ICC T20 World Cup but he is also looking beyond that, saying on Sunday that his team's "younger people" will need to step up in the near future.

Kohli anchored a tricky chase before Shardul Thakur showed nerves of steel to guide India to a series-clinching four-wicket victory over the West Indies in the third ODI here.

Kohli made 85 off 81 balls but no less important was Thakur's six-ball 17, which helped India cross the line with eight balls to spare.