Sri Lanka & Australia Tour of India 2020: Here’s the Full Schedule

After a super busy and equally successful 2019, Team India will have yet another hectic year of cricket in 2020.

India will play three teams in the first month of the year itself. But the year will begin for Virat Kohli and Co with a T20 series against neighbours Sri Lanka from 5 January. This will be followed by the 2nd T20 international on 7 January and the third encounter on 10 January.

India will be playing the three matches in Guwahati, Indore and Pune respectively with all matches starting from 7.00 pm.