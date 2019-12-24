Sri Lanka & Australia Tour of India 2020: Here’s the Full Schedule
After a super busy and equally successful 2019, Team India will have yet another hectic year of cricket in 2020.
India will play three teams in the first month of the year itself. But the year will begin for Virat Kohli and Co with a T20 series against neighbours Sri Lanka from 5 January. This will be followed by the 2nd T20 international on 7 January and the third encounter on 10 January.
India will be playing the three matches in Guwahati, Indore and Pune respectively with all matches starting from 7.00 pm.
Full Schedule India vs Sri Lanka T20 Series
- 1st T20I - 5 January (Sunday) - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
- 2nd T20I - 7 January (Tuesday) - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
- 3rd T20I - 10 January (Friday) - MCA Stadium, Pune
All matches will start from 7:00 pm
The T20 series against Sri Lanka will be followed by a three-match ODI series against a visiting Australian side.
The series will begin on 14 January in Mumbai. The next two ODIs will be taking place in Rajkot and Bengaluru on 17 January and 19 January respectively.
Full Schedule India vs Australia ODI Series
- 1st ODI - 14 January (Tuesday) - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- 2nd ODI - 17 January (Friday) - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
- 3rd ODI - 19 January (Sunday) - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
All matches will start from 2:00 pm
Last time, India faced Australia in an ODI was at the 2019 ICC World Cup in England where India beat the five-time World Champions by 36 runs.
Prior to that, India played Australia in a five-match ODIs in India in March 2019 where the hosts lost the series 2-3 after winning the first two matches. It was revenge series for Australia who lost a three-match ODI series against India at home in January 2019.
After the ODI series, India will leave for a long tour of New Zealand where they will play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches. The tour gets underway with the 1st T20 international in Auckland on 24 January. The tour ends on with a Test match in Christchurch in the first week on March 2019.
