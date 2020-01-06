Guwahati T20I: Cricketers Left Stadium Before Match Was Called Off

The ACA secretary also said it was not expected that rain would play spoilsport at this time of the year.

"This was an unseasonal rain as we don't get any such rain in Guwahati in January. Yesterday also we had heavy rain in the afternoon, but we got the ground ready in time for the toss and it happened at 6:30 pm Then, the match was supposed to start at 7 pm At 6:50 pm there was heavy downpour and hailstorm. This continued till 7:53 pm,” Saikia added

"After rainfall there was a lot of humidity in the atmosphere. After 6:30 pm the ground is with the match referee and the umpires and they dictate the terms and our curator team followed their instructions. If we had been given an hour or half an hour, the ground would have been ready," he rued.