Ind v SL, 2nd T20I: India Look to Seal Series, Sri Lanka Aim To Rectify Mistakes

On the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India skipper Hardik Pandya promised to back the young players in his new-look squad. And he did that by handing debuts to Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi, with the latter making a brilliant start to claim 4-22 and helped India to a two-run win in a last-ball thriller.

Mavi, 24, made great use of the slow-paced Wankhede pitch to claim his maiden four-fer, becoming only the third Indian to do so on T20I debut. But Gill could score only seven runs and left India and Hardik Pandya to solve another opening conundrum.