Coronavirus Scare May See India-SA Play ODI in Near Empty Stadium

The ODI between India and South Africa on Thursday may be held in an empty stadium due to the coronavirus scare.

Close to 40 per cent of tickets of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, some 250 km from the state capital -- with a seating capacity of 22,000 -- remained unsold till Wednesday, match organisers told IANS.

Around 58 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in the country and the picturesque stadium could wear an empty look as the two teams fight it out in the first game of the three-match series.