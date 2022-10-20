Ind vs Pak, T20 WC Weather Forecast: Rain May Play Spoilsport in Melbourne Clash
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), Australia has predicted a 80 percentage chance of showers on Sunday.
A cause of worrying news has emerged from Melbourne as rain will most likely play spoilsport in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan scheduled to be held on 23 October.
With just three days left for the World Cup opener between both sides, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), Australia has offered a demoralising weather update that could see the contest at MCG being washed out due to of a rain threat.
“High (80%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening,” the BOM website suggests.
The Saturday encounter between hosts Australia and New Zealand in Sydney is another game that is under threat of being washed out.
Earlier, the India-New Zealand warm-up match in Brisbane on Wednesday was abandoned without bowling a single ball due to incessant rain while the Pakistan-Afghanistan match also ended in similar fashion after one side's batting.
Meanwhile, a minimum of five overs constitute a match and there are no reserve days for group fixtures, meaning there will be no rematch of the India-Pakistan game if it is washed out. However, ICC has provided reserve days for semi-finals and final.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.