Ind vs Pak, T20 WC Weather Forecast: Rain May Play Spoilsport in Melbourne Clash

A cause of worrying news has emerged from Melbourne as rain will most likely play spoilsport in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan scheduled to be held on 23 October.

With just three days left for the World Cup opener between both sides, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), Australia has offered a demoralising weather update that could see the contest at MCG being washed out due to of a rain threat.

“High (80%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening,” the BOM website suggests.