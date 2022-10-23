India v Pakistan, T20 World Cup: How the 9 Deliveries Of The Final Over Unfolded

With 16 runs required off the final over for India to win the Super 12 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya was the batter on strike against Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz in what turned out to be a thriller of a contest at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday, 23 October.

What followed was drama at the death as Virat Kohli helped India get past the finish line. Here are the events that unfolded in the final over between the arch-rivals.