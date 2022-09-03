India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Focus On Team India’s Top-order Approach

The famed top-order would be desperate for a course correction while the bowling attack could be rejigged as India aim for a 'Sunday Encore' against Pakistan in an Asia Cup 'Super 4s' clash.

If top-order's Powerplay philosophy is a problem, the inexperience of Avesh Khan at the death is no less a worry as the team management may need to revamp the bowling attack against a strong Pakistan side which is coming into the game after demolishing Hong Kong by more than 150 runs.

With no Ravindra Jadeja available in this game, Axar Patel seems a straightaway replacement, but the team combination does take a hit in the absence of Saurashtra all-rounder.