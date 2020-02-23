Shaw Fails to Make Impact in Both Innings of Wellington Test

Prithvi Shaw was given the nod ahead of Shubman Gill as a second opener with Mayank Agarwal for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. But the young batsman failed to make the most of his opportunities in both innings with scores of 16 and 14.

Shaw was cleaned up by a Tim Southee half-volley outswinger which was asking to be driven but the 20-year old did not move his front foot, resulting in him getting squared up. Up until then, the U-19 World Cup winning captain had hit two fours but never looked settled. India were all out for 165 with New Zealand getting to 348 in reply.

In the second innings, Shaw seemed to have not learnt from his first run-in as he looked loose and played away from his body.