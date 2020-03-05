Report Card: How Kohli, Bumrah & Rahane Disappointed in NZ Tests

For India it will surely be a forgetable series, with hardly any moment of brilliance from the cricketers against a formidable New Zealand unit led by Kane Williamson. Despite the hostile batting condition in New Zealand, it wasn’t expected that the number one ranked Test side would resort to such a meek surrender.

India’s two big guns – Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah – were kept well under control by the hosts.

Here’s a look at how the Indian team fared with the bat and ball in the two-match Test series.