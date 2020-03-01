Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Kiwis Bowled Out for 235, Trail by 7 Runs
India denied Kyle Jamieson his maiden Test fifty but the New Zealand pacer scored a well-compiled 49 as the hosts were bowled out for 235 in their first innings against India in Christchurch, conceding a lead of mere 7 runs.
After being bowled out for 242 on Day 1 of the encounter, India made a great comeback to reduce New Zealand to 142/5 in the first season of the day.
If Shami inflicted the damage going into lunch, Bumrah did the magic after the break as the pacer picked two wickets in three balls to add to the miseries of the Kiwis. as they were reeling at 153/7.
But, Jamieson once again shone with bat and giving him company for 51-run ninth wicket stand was Neil Wagner (21 off 41 balls), who got out to a stunner from Jadeja at the square boundary.
Tom Blundell (30 off 77 balls) was the first one to be dismissed, caught LBW by Umesh Yadav. Despite a review, the decision remained unchanged as the ball was clipping the top of the off-stump.
Just like his counterpart, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also fell cheaply to Jasprit Bumrah for 8-ball 3. The captain ended up giving a regulation catch to keeper Pant after he is coaxed into playing the shot.
Umesh Yadav took a beauty at point to send Ross Taylor back for 15 off 37 balls. Running backwards, Yadav took a tumble before finishing the catch after Taylor tried hitting Ravindra Jadeja over long-on.
Opener Tom Latham also fell victim to some misjudgment. An angled in delivery from Shami, Latham trusts his judgement and leaves the ball but to his horror his off-stump is dismantled as he walked back for a fighting 52 of 122 balls.
In his very next over, Shami came back to dismiss Henry Nicholls with a low catch from captain Virat Kohli at the slip after the batsman managed a thick edge of a straighter one.
Earlier on Day 1, Kyle Jamieson picked up his maiden fifer in just his second game to put New Zealand on top.
Jamieson returned with figures of 5/45 as India were bundled out for 242 runs. Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell then took the hosts to 63/0 at stumps, trailing by 179. While Latham was unbeaten on 27, Blundell's score read 29.
India rode on half centuries from Prithvi Shaw (54), Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Hanuma Vihari (55) to make sure they managed to cross the 200-run mark. But they did suffer a collapse which saw them lose their last six wickets for just 48 runs.
