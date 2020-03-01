Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Kiwis Bowled Out for 235, Trail by 7 Runs

India denied Kyle Jamieson his maiden Test fifty but the New Zealand pacer scored a well-compiled 49 as the hosts were bowled out for 235 in their first innings against India in Christchurch, conceding a lead of mere 7 runs.

After being bowled out for 242 on Day 1 of the encounter, India made a great comeback to reduce New Zealand to 142/5 in the first season of the day.