Heavy Rain in Southampton, India vs NZ WTC Final Set for Delays

"Some areas could see up to 40mm of rain across the day, although predictability on precise locations is low due to the nature of the weather conditions. The rain should ease slightly in Southampton overnight on Friday in to Saturday morning, leaving a mostly dry Saturday for the area. Highs of 17C on Friday."

In fact, the weather forecast through the Test is quite worrying as there is rain predicted on all the days, even on the reserve day that the ICC have kept.

India announced their playing XI on the eve of the game while New Zealand’s is likely to be announced at the toss.

India go into the match that starts on Friday, 18 June, having played no cricket for over a month while the Kiwis beat England 1-0 in a two-Test series this June. The two teams had last faced off in this format last year when New Zealand had beaten India 2-0 at their home.

India XI

Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli (captain) Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain) Rishabh Pant Ravindra Jadeja R Ashwin Jasprit Bumrah Mohammad Shami Ishant Sharma.

