India vs NZ, Day 3 Kanpur Test: Openers Get NZ Past 150
Latest updates from Day 3 of the Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand.
New Zealand's openers Will Young and Tom Latham have started Day 3 of the Kanpur Test on the overnight score of 129/0 as the Indian bowlers continue to make their breakthrough of the match.
After bowling India out for 345, New Zealand's batters defied India for almost two sessions on Day 2 as both batters completed their half centuries.
A little injury concern in the Indian camp with wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha sitting out of the morning session due to stiffness in his neck. The BCCI has said their medical team is treating him and monitoring the progress. Meanwhile, KS Bharat is behind the stumps.
