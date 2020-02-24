We Were Not Competitive Enough, Says Kohli After 10-Wicket Loss

Kohli was considerate towards his young batsmen but felt the bowlers could have been a bit more disciplined.

"The bowlers toiled well, as a bowling group we've taken pride in being competitive. Till the first seven New Zealand wickets, we were really good,” said Kohli.

"We wanted to restrict the lead to under 100, but the last runs from their batsmen made things difficult. The bowlers can still be more disciplined, they were not as happy with their bowling performance," Kohli added.