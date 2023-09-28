ADVERTISEMENT
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches Date: How to Watch Live Streaming in India

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches: Know where can you watch the live streaming of the matches here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches Date: How to Watch Live Streaming in India
The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 is set to start in a few days and cricket fans in India are excited to watch the matches. The first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 will take place between England and New Zealand. It is important to note that the tournament will begin on 5 October. The ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches are scheduled to start on Friday, 29 September. Fans in India can watch the live streaming.

The ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches will take place among the ten participating teams. The warm-up matches will be played across three venues in India, as per the latest details. One should note that the warm-up matches will be conducted from 29 September to 3 October. Fans should note these important details and watch the live streaming online.

India will play against England and the Netherlands in the World Cup 2023 warm-up matches. Here are all the details you should know about the matches such as live streaming, dates, etc.

What is the complete schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches?

29 September 2023 - Friday

  • Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

  • South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

  • New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

30 September 2023 - Saturday

  • India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

  • Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

2 October 2023 - Monday

  • England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

  • New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

3 October 2023 - Tuesday

  • Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

  • India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

  • Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

What is the date and time of the World Cup 2023 warm-up matches?

The World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be played from 29 September to 3 October. The matches will begin at 2 pm IST.

Where will the ICC World Cup warm-up matches be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be played in Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad, India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in India?

Viewers in India can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live telecast of the matches will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.

