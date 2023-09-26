India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Telecast on TV

India vs Australia 3rd Final ODI 2023 Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Squads, Live Scores, Live Streaming, Telecast on TV, and More: The 3rd and final between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday, 27 September 2023 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Team India has already won the series as they are leading by 2-0. In the first ODI, India chased a score of 276, and won by 5 wickets. In the 2nd ODI, the men in blue scored 399, and won by 99 runs via DLS method.

Some of the players of India, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and vice-captain Hardik Pandya, didn't play in the first two ODIs against Australia. However, during the final match tomorrow, these players are expected to make a comeback.