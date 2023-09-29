World Cup 2023 India vs England Warm up Match: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match India vs England: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Live Streaming, and Telecast: The ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches will commence from today on 29 September. Before playing their first world cup 2023 match on 8 October against Australia, India will face England in a warm-up match on Saturday, 30 October. Another warm-up match is scheduled for the men in blue on 3 October.

A total of 10 warm-up matches will be played among different teams in the World Cup 2023, according to the ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches Schedule.