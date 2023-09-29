World Cup 2023 India vs England Warm up Match: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match India vs England: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Live Streaming, and Telecast: The ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches will commence from today on 29 September. Before playing their first world cup 2023 match on 8 October against Australia, India will face England in a warm-up match on Saturday, 30 October. Another warm-up match is scheduled for the men in blue on 3 October.
A total of 10 warm-up matches will be played among different teams in the World Cup 2023, according to the ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches Schedule.
India vs England Warm-up Match World Cup 2023: Date and Time
The India vs England world cup warm-up match will be played on 30 September 2023. The match will begin at 2 pm IST.
India vs England Warm-up Match World Cup 2023: Venue
The India vs England world cup warm-up match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
India vs England Warm-up Match World Cup 2023: Live Telecast
The India vs England world cup warm-up match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches Schedule for India
India vs England 1st ODI on 30 Septembe: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati; 2 pm IST.
India vs Netherlands 2nd ODI on 3 October: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram; 2 pm IST.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)