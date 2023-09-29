ADVERTISEMENT
World Cup 2023 India vs England Warm up Match: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

The first world cup warm up match of India against England will be played on 30 September 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
1 min read
ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match India vs England: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Live Streaming, and Telecast: The ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches will commence from today on 29 September. Before playing their first world cup 2023 match on 8 October against Australia, India will face England in a warm-up match on Saturday, 30 October. Another warm-up match is scheduled for the men in blue on 3 October.

A total of 10 warm-up matches will be played among different teams in the World Cup 2023, according to the ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches Schedule.

India vs England Warm-up Match World Cup 2023: Date and Time

The India vs England world cup warm-up match will be played on 30 September 2023. The match will begin at 2 pm IST.

India vs England Warm-up Match World Cup 2023: Venue

The India vs England world cup warm-up match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

India vs England Warm-up Match World Cup 2023: Live Telecast

The India vs England world cup warm-up match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches Schedule for India

India vs England 1st ODI on 30 Septembe: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati; 2 pm IST.

India vs Netherlands 2nd ODI on 3 October: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram; 2 pm IST.

