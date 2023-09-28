ICC World Cup 2023: Marnus Labuschagne Replaces Ashton Agar in Australia’s Squad

Australia will effectively have a 14-man squad in the opening stages of the tournament with Australia will carry an injured Travis Head despite his broken hand with the hope of him being available midway through the tournament.

Head had been in the form of his life up until the injury, locking down his place at the top of the order alongside David Warner with 481 runs at 60 in the past nine months.

Chair of Selectors George Bailey said: "There has been one change to the original preliminary squad of 15 announced a month ago with Marnus replacing Ashton. This was a tough call but unfortunately, we couldn't carry both Travis and Ashton into the tournament with the injuries they have.

"We have made the decision to carry Travis through the early stages with the aim of him being available around the mid part of the tournament. He has been a really important player in this ODI team and we are hopeful his return can provide a positive impetus as it gets to the business end of the tournament," he added.